Tax-Aide services available in Sidney

SIDNEY — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are offering free tax preparation at the Sidney Shelby County Senior Center and the Amos Memorial Public Library from early February through mid-April.

The Sidney Shelby County Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., will take appointments through April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Those interested may call 937-492-5266 to schedule an appointment.

The Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., will take appointments through April 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Those interested may call 937-492-8354 to schedule an appointment.

Residents are urged to sign up early for appointments.

While Tax-Aide’s focus is on low-to-moderate income senior citizens, the service is available to anyone, regardless of income or age. IRS-certified volunteers prepare and file U.S., Ohio and, where applicable, school district tax returns, paying careful attention to all deductions and credits the taxpayer may qualify for.

Taxpayers are asked to bring a photo ID, last year’s tax return and all their tax-related documents.

Last year, 1,500 volunteers prepared 77,000 tax returns and answered thousands of tax questions at 285 locations across Ohio. Nationally, 35,000 volunteers served 2.6 million taxpayers at 5,000 sites.

Tax-Aide is a free service available to everyone. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.