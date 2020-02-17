Pet of the Week

Meet Sam

Sam was found running loose along with another dog and neither were reclaimed by their owner. He is now available for adoption. Sam seems to be a quiet big guy. He has a nice, sweet disposition. Shelter staff have no doubt he will make an excellent companion. If you are interested in meeting Sam, stop in to the Miami County Animal Shelter today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.