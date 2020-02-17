Posted on by

Drug bust

,

A Sidney Police Officer goes through a purse in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense.

A Sidney Police Officer goes through a purse in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Police Officers work the scene.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney Police Officer prepares to put a woman in a police cruiser in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense according to Sidney Police.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney Police Officer goes through a purse in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense.

A Sidney Police Officer prepares to put a woman in a police cruiser in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense according to Sidney Police.

A Sidney Police Officer goes through a purse in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_4720-1.jpgA Sidney Police Officer goes through a purse in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Police Officers work the scene.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_4691-1.jpgSidney Police Officers work the scene.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney Police Officer prepares to put a woman in a police cruiser in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense according to Sidney Police.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN021920DrugBust-1.jpgA Sidney Police Officer prepares to put a woman in a police cruiser in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Court Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. A car was stopped and searched. Three people were arrested on a possible drug related offense according to Sidney Police. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News