125 years

February 18, 1895

The Ancient Accepted Order of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry of the Ohio Valley is holding its 43rd annual reunion in Cincinnati, commencing today and will continue through Thursday. Degrees will be conferred on a large class of candidates.

———

A Lima gambler visited Sidney last evening and got out of trouble by getting out of town.

100 years ago

February 18, 1920

Jacob Weber, a resident of East Sidney, took a cold bath in the Miami River this week. “Jake” was going to take a short cut to his home and in doing so broke through the ice on the river. He says the water was very cold.

75 years ago

February 18, 1945

Sidney Fire Chief Neal Waggoner, 66, answered his final alarm when death claimed him yesterday afternoon at his home on 407 Wilkinson Avenue, following a year’s long illness. He had been a member of the fire department since August 1916.

———

Undefeated Anna continued its winning ways in the county Class B tournament last night by defeating Fort Loramie 36 to 22; Green Township upset Botkins 32 to 31; while Houston had an easy time with Russia 49 to 13, and Jackson Center edged Perry Township, 28 to 27.

50 years ago

February 18, 1970

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is wrapping up the most successful membership drive in its short history today after a final reporting session Tuesday night. Drive Chairman Tom Watkins said returns last night indicated that $15,908 in memberships have been sold. He said that money not yet turned in may push the figure up around the $17,000 mark.

25 years ago

February 18, 1995

Paul Waldsmith, health enhancement director at the Sidney Shelby County YMCA, will make an oral presentation to the American College of Sports Medicine. His thesis centers on the “Effectiveness of Resistance Training and Aerobic Exercise on Resting Energy Expenditures in Apparently Healthy College-aged Males.”

———

Dennis Moore considers himself fortunate to be working for a company which has afforded him the opportunity to grow in skills and responsibility. That professional growth has taken him from lab technician to plant manager.

———

Moore has worked 26 years for L&J Products. Starting out on the ground floor, he has worked his way to his current position of plant manager of the company’s Sidney facility, located at 1810 Progress Way.

———

The Boss offers a bribe to Mayor Marie McDonald in a scene from “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” a musical to be presented by Bridgeview Middle School students this week. The Boss is played by Dan Kimbler, 13 and Jennifer Randolph, 13, portrays the mayor.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org