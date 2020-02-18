Christian Academy Schools plans kindergarten assessment

SIDNEY – Christian Academy Schools will hold its kindergarten assessment on March 21.

Any families who are interested in having their students participate must complete an application and meet with Director of Students Rusty Kirkpatrick prior to the assessment. Students must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1 of the enrolling year. To arrange an interview, call 937-492-7556 or email contact@caseagles.org.

Christian Academy Schools will host an informational night from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, which is open to parents of students entering grades K-12. This will be a time to meet the administration, hear about financial assistance options and pick up an application.