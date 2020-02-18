Grand Lakes Symphony Orchestra searching for musicians for March concert

CELINA — The Grand Lakes Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its Winter Concert on Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 11000 N. Main St., Celina.

The concert will feature a medley of songs from the musicals “Les Miserables” and “April in Paris,” an early 250th birthday tribute to Beethoven with the fifth movement of his “Pastoral Symphony,” the overture to Verdi’s Opera “Nabucco,” Holst’s “Song Without Words,” “Soliloquy for Orchestra” by McBrien, and Cab Calloway’s “Minnie the Moocher.”

The orchestra currently has 35 volunteer musicians from the West Central Ohio area and is always looking for more. The orchestra is especially in need of oboe and bassoon players. Anyone interested in participating can email conductor Jim Huckemeyer at glso@bright.net or visit the orchestra’s Facebook page. Practices are held Monday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church.