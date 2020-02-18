Lockington Volunteer Fire Association to host tenderloin dinner

LOCKINGTON — The members of the Lockington Volunteer Fire Association is inviting the public to a meal at the firehouse on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Meals will include a Texas tenderloin, fries and applesauce for a cost of $8. Meals are dine-in or carry-out and will be held on the fourth Saturday of February and March. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. Gun raffle tickets are also available.

LVFD is a non-profit all volunteer organization providing vital services to the community and surrounding areas. All money raised will directly benefit the citizens they protect.