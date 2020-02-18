Skateboarder hit by car

A Sidney Police Officer places a marker by a car on Arrowhead Drive that, according to Sidney Police, struck a skateboarder. A broken skateboard could be seen in front of 627 Arrowhead Drive. The car was stopped in the middle of the road near 610 Arrowhead Drive. The stretch of Arrowhead Drive between the car and skateboard was blocked off from traffic until after the scene was documented by Sidney Police.

A skateboard located near the scene where a skateboarder was hit by a car on Arrowhead Drive

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_4950-1.jpg A skateboard located near the scene where a skateboarder was hit by a car on Arrowhead Drive Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_4921-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney Police Officer places a marker by a car on Arrowhead Drive that, according to Sidney Police, struck a skateboarder. A broken skateboard could be seen in front of 627 Arrowhead Drive. The car was stopped in the middle of the road near 610 Arrowhead Drive. The stretch of Arrowhead Drive between the car and skateboard was blocked off from traffic until after the scene was documented by Sidney Police.