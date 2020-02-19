125 years

February 19, 1895

The largest business transaction ever made in Sidney or Shelby County was consummated by John Loughlin’s private office this morning. The transaction was the sale of the Sidney School Furniture Company, owned solely by John Loughlin, to the Sidney School Furniture Co., Incorporated. The consideration was $800,000.

100 years ago

February 19, 1920

Earl Shank, who has been connected to the Rike-Kumler shoe department at Dayton, for the past eight years, has resigned his position, and under the name of Roeth and Shank, will open a shoe store here on Feb. 21. He will carry a full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes.

———

A meeting of the Shelby county fair board was held Saturday afternoon for the purpose of discussing plans for the next county fair. Committee assignments were announced by George Hagelberger and a contract was closed for the exhibition of Fink’s mules as a special attraction at the fair.

75 years ago

February 19, 1945

C.D. Lerch, of the Miami Chick Hatchery, was named president of the board of trustees of Wilson Memorial Hospital at the annual organization meeting last night. Named to serve with him were: Jerome A. Wagner, vice president; Carl Berger, secretary, and Oscar Barringer, treasurer. Other members of the board are: William Milligan, Urban Doorley, Harry Oldham, Eugene Fogt, F.A. McLean, and William Amos.

50 years ago

February 19, 1970

At least 192 Catholic students from Piqua have enrolled for 1970-71 school year classes at the consolidated Holy Angels Central High School near Sidney. That number of students in grades 8-12 from St. Mary and St. Boniface parishes in Piqua registered this week to participate in the merge, announced Sister Mary Rosire, principal at Sidney Holy Angels High School

25 YEARS AGO

FEBRUARY 19, 1995

Photo: Lloyd Wiford, president of the Sidney Lions Club, checks out a Titmus eye-testing machine with the assistance of Margie Eilerman of the Sidney Shelby County Health Department and Sandy Shoemaker of Sidney, representing the Sidney Community Foundation Trustees. The Lions club purchased the $1,100 machine for the Health Department.

———

Jon F. Baker, president of Sidney Manufacturing Co., has been named chairman of a political action committee of the American Feed Industry Association. The Feed Industry Political Action Committee (FIPAC) makes contributions to political candidates who support the feed industry. Baker also is a director of the association.

———

Kara Elsass has been selected as a finalist for the 15th annual Ohio Homecoming Queen competition. Elsass is a senior and the reigning homecoming queen at Sidney High School.

———

Photo: Teachers learn about the impact of nonpoint source pollution on the environment during a workshop presented at a meeting of the Shelby County International Reading Association. Here, Rhonda Homan, a fourth-grade teacher at the Russia Schools, sprays water to simulate rain, while Kathy Roggenkamp, a first-grade teacher at Botkins Schools, pours road salt onto the model. The environscapes are available from the SWCD for use by teachers in their classrooms.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

