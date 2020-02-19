An eye in the sky

Devin Brautigam, owner of From Above Aerial LLC, gives a demonstration on using drones for photography and videography to members of S&H Products in Sidney on Monday, Feb. 17.

Devin Brautigam, right, shows Michael S. what one of his drones is seeing through a camera. Brautigam gave a demonstration on using drones for photography and videography to members of S&H Products in Sidney on Monday, Feb. 17.