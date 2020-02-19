ZBA tables permit request for a storage facility

SIDNEY — A conditional use permit request for a storage facility was tabled by the Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board tabled the request of Steve Mead for conditional use permit for a self-service storage facility at 423 Main Ave. in the B-2 community business district until more information was provided on the business’ outdoor lighting or signs, to answer following questions:

• Does the current certificate of occupancy (Ohio Building Code) cover the self-storage use?

• How will lessors access the building and how will individual rental units be secured?

• The property is connected to the city water and sewer service, but water is currently off. Have the plumbing, water service, and sewer lateral been evaluated and what is the plumbing system condition?

• What kind of exterior security and limits on access to the property will be used?

In addition, city staff has the following concerns:

• The property is adjacent to a residential use to the rear and across Main Avenue to the front. A self-service storage facility could negatively impact these properties due to potential for activity 24-hours and outdoor lighting.

• The building on the subject property is 1,080 square feet and the floor plan is not designed for self-storage, which would require either substantial alterations or limiting of the storage area square footage. No outdoor storage will be permitted.

The issue is tabled until the March ZBA meeting.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

