Learning to be safe

Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart, left, has his nose poked by Avery Kessler, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Jason Kessler and Kalee Smith, after Stewart got done reading the book “I’m Not Scared I’m Prepared! : Because I Know All About Alice.” Stewart came to read to the preschoolers at Kids Learning Place on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The book talks about what to do if a dangerous intruder comes to their school. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN022020PoliceRead.jpg Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart, left, has his nose poked by Avery Kessler, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Jason Kessler and Kalee Smith, after Stewart got done reading the book “I’m Not Scared I’m Prepared! : Because I Know All About Alice.” Stewart came to read to the preschoolers at Kids Learning Place on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The book talks about what to do if a dangerous intruder comes to their school. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News