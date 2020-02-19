Volunteers needed for critical role within the Red Cross

DAYTON – The local Red Cross is searching for people who want to use their leadership skills for the betterment of their community by volunteering as community volunteer leaders.

These leadership volunteers work closely with the chapter executive to build local awareness and engagement to strengthen the Red Cross presence in the community and to help grow the volunteer base.

Community volunteer leaders are needed throughout the Dayton area and in the counties in the northern part of the Miami Valley including Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Miami and Shelby.

No experience is needed; potential community volunteer leaders only require a passion for the Red Cross mission and an interest in promoting volunteerism.

“I like to think of CVLs as connectors, people who are able to connect community needs with the Red Cross,” said Lynne Gump, executive director of the Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter and interim director of the Dayton Area Chapter. “CVLs act as the face of the Red Cross in the community and are critical in helping to manage key local relationships.”

Anyone interested in becoming a community volunteer leader can log on to www.redcross.org/volunteer.