Jackson Center Board of Education discusses levy

JACKSON CENTER – Work is continuing on communications for the renewal of the 1.0 mill permanent improvement levy on the March ballot, Superintendent Bill Reichert said during the Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Feb. 17.

The school district is seeking the renewal of a 1 mill property tax on a continuing basis, commencing in 2020 and first due in 2021. The levy would provide for general permanent improvements for the school district.

Additionally, Reichert said he is gathering information on what would be necessary and the timing to complete the all-weather track and fencing. He also is looking into additional training for school safety and is evaluating another potential grant from the Bureau of Workers Compensation for school safety.

The Board of Education approved a motion to accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and to authorize these tax levies and certify them with the county auditor. There were no changes from the previous year.

The board approved the financial report as presented. Some discussion occurred relative to a year versus year increase in purchases services expenditures. The majority of the increase was a delay in the use of federal Individuals with Disabilities Education funding to offset costs associated with special education services provided by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

The board entered executive session to discuss the employment of public employees. It didn’t take any action.

The next Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 15.