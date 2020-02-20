Sidney American Legion Auxiliary 217 offering scholarship grants

SIDNEY — The Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217 is offering $500 scholarship grants. Applicants must have completed one year or more from an accredited college or be a 2020 graduating high school senior enrolled in the CCP Program having earned a minimum of 30 credit hours. Candidates must be sponsored by his or her parent, stepparent, grandparent, or stepgrandparent who is a member in good standing of Sidney American Legion 217 or Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217.

Complete details are outlined in the application paperwork. These forms can be picked up at the Sidney Veterans Center (aka The American Legion building), 1265 Fourth Ave., Sidney. The completed application must be postmarked or returned to the Post at the address on the forms no later than April 1, 2020.