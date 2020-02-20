Police seek missing teens

MINSTER — Law Enforcement is seeking help to find two teenagers that have been missing since Feb. 12.

According to the Minster Police Detective Eric Morris, Kadin Thompson, 16, of Minster, and his girlfriend Alana Lewis, 15, of Houston, are missing.

Thompson was last seen driving a black 2003 Nissan four-door vehicle with Ohio license plate HPA3999.

Thompson is 6-foot tall, 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing red pants and a black-and-white flannel jacket.

Alana is 5-foot, 2-inches tall, 120 pounds with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a blue Marine hoodie.

The latest information indicates the teens may have dyed their hair red.

The teenagers have gone missing before, Morris said, and were found together previously in Minster.

Law enforcement follows up on every tip received, Morris said, but often it may be one to several hours after the couple were seen before police arrive at the location given.

If you see Thompson or Alana, or the vehicle he was last seen driving, call Minster Police at 419-628-2377 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 937-498-1111.

Alana Lewis https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_Alana.jpg Alana Lewis Kadin Thompson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_Kadin.jpg Kadin Thompson

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer 937-538-4823.