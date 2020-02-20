Skateboarder listed in critical condition

SIDNEY — The skateboarder who was hit by a car Tuesday night is listed in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

According to a Sidney Police crash report, Colin Riley Hanna, 17, of Sidney, was taken to Dayton by CareFlight after he was first transported to Wilson Health.

Sidney Police Sgt. Timothy Kennedy’s press release on Tuesday said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Arrowhead Drive at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, where they found a vehicle had struck a skateboarder who was in the roadway.

The crash report indicates Dakia Danielle Welch, 30, 827 Arrowhead Drive, Apt H, was traveling westbound in the 600 block of Arrowhead Drive. Welch did not see Hanna, who was also traveling west on Arrowhead Drive in the roadway, when she hit the skateboarder, causing serious injury.

Hanna was transported by Sidney Medics to Wilson Health’s emergency room. Officer Brandon Heindle accompanied the teen on CareFlight to Miami Valley, as his parents were just located at the time of the transport, said Kennedy.

Sidney Police is still investigating the crash, with assistance from the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Sidney Police continue accident investigation

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.