125 years ago

February 21, 1895

The Sidney Clay Company, of this city, was incorporated in Columbus yesterday with a capital stock of $10,000. The company has been organized and incorporated for the purpose of manufacturing all kinds of clay products. The plant to be used will be in the tile mill at Swanders.

100 years ago

February 21, 1920

Rev. W.B. Love was present at the high school this morning and awarded the prizes for the best essays on “The Advantages of American Citizenship.” Glenna Fogt was awarded the first prize and Leonore Bilter, the second. Honorable mention was given to Bernice Sargeant, Joseph Collier, James Russell and Ruth West. Those receiving first and second prizes will read their essays at the Presbyterian Church Sunday evening.

75 years ago

February 21, 1945

Charter members of the Sidney Rotary club spoke on various phases of the international organization’s program and objectives, when local Rotarians observed the service club’s 40th anniversary at their luncheon meeting yesterday. Having a part in the program were William Goode, Roy Fry, and Urban Doorley.

———

Three new members were inducted into the Iuis club at the regular meeting last evening in the club rooms in the Citizens Bank building. They included: Walter Faulkner, Carl Sharp, and Arthur Marker. The meeting followed a dinner at the Hotel Wagner, with 33 members and guests present.

50 years ago

February 21, 1970

A group of Anna area young farmers and their wives are planning to attend the Ohio Young Farmers and Homemakers Conference Feb. 27 and 28 in Columbus. Theme of the session is “Agriculture – The Backbone of Ohio’s Economy.” Attending from Shelby County will be Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Barker, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Harshbarger, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Lentz, and their advisor Henry C. Horstman.

———

Five Sidney girls received top ratings in the recent junior high district music contest held recently at Bethel High School near Tipp City. From Bridgeview Junior High, Jill Heath received a 1 rating for her violin solo, and Molly Helmlinger a 1 for her Viola solo. Three Northwood Junior High students were award 1 ratings for piano solos. They are Marianne Watkins, Rhonda Fogt, and Patsy Snowden.

25 years ago

February 21, 1995

Bob Evans Restaurant officials plan to open a traditional-size restaurant in Sidney. The Columbus-based company has a Sidney location under contract but will not reveal the site until closing on purchase of the property, said Tammy Meyers, spokeswoman. The company plans to open a restaurant of about 6,000 square feet with a capacity of 150 people Meyers said.

———

Recognition of an outstanding teacher will be among business handled by the Sidney City Board of Education on Tuesday night. The board will learn of an award received by teacher Lori Bowman from the Junior Chamber of Commerce recognizing her as “Outstanding Young Educator in the State of Ohio for 1994-95.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

