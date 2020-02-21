2020 goal: Making Senior Center a household name

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney/Shelby County had a very successful 2019 that included changes to the building, staff and programming. March 2019 saw longtime Executive Director Eileen Wiseman’s retirement as well as Administrative Assistant Darla Wilges. Stepping into those roles is Rachel Hale as executive director and Cindy Lambert as administrative assistant/program coordinator.

“These changes have benefited the center with a new vision of the future, an increase in new members as well as additions to our activity calendar,” said Hale. “We are excited for 2020 and are confident the center will continue to grow and bless the lives of seniors in our community.”

Her report continues:

Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. This makes it available to many of our members that are still in the work force. They are able to come after work to use the Fitness Room as well as attend our evening activities such as Tai Chi and Euchre nights.

We only have one requirement for membership. You must be 50 or better to join. If you are under 50 but married to someone over 50 who is a member, you may also join. You may visit two times before joining and our membership dues are very affordable. $30 per calendar year (or $2.50 per month) for in county residents and $35 per calendar year (or $2.92 per month) for those out of county. This is a huge value when you consider all that we have to offer!

The center focuses on four areas of enrichment: Health, Education, Recreation and Socialization. Each of these are vitally important in their own way.

Our programming for Health and Education includes our indoor walking track, fitness room with athletic trainer, a variety of exercise classes, lunch and learn series and health luncheons. All of these are FREE with your membership! In 2019 we had over 37,000 visits to the center with 53% of those being in the areas of Health and Education.

When it comes to Recreation and Socialization we are have something for everyone! Whether it is a card game, bingo, shuffleboard, choir, billiards, ping pong, or crocheting you will have no problem finding something to do here. We also have a library and computer lab that is free to our members.

In 2019 we gave the building a bit of a face lift with new carpet in our multi-purpose room, reception area and stairs. We added Tai Chi classes to our programming schedule as well as Mai Jong Tiles and a Book Club.

We are a nonprofit organization and our funding comes from grants such as the Shelby County United Way, city of Sidney and County Commissioners. We also pursue other grants that are available to the senior services sector and we have several fundraisers through out the year.

Our facility is also available to rent for private functions such as graduation parties, wedding receptions, birthdays and special group events. Give us a call to find out more about renting either the Cameo Theatre area or the Multi-purpose room.

It has been said in the past that the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County was the “best kept secret in town.” The staff are working hard to make the center “a household name.” It is our goal to continue to touch the lives of our seniors by enriching their lives each day.

We invite you to stop down to the center located at 304 S. West Ave. or give us a call at 937-492-5266.

Until we see you here, Have a Blessed Day!