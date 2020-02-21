Sidney Alive has busy year in 2019

SIDNEY — 2019 was another year of continued growth.

”We held/participated in over 35 events, activities, seminars and discussions,” said Executive Director Amy Breinich. “Some of the highlights included the opening of Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen, Moonflower Aromatherapy outgrowing their space and reopening in a beautiful new space downtown, The Royal Parlour opening their doors, Realty 2000 moving into a newly renovated space and in turn making room for Catholic Social Services to relocate to our downtown. A successful Wilson Health-sponsored Farmer’s Market and Vin & Joy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty and Realty 2000 were all recipients of the Chamber’s Beautification Awards. There have been so many great things that we just don’t have the space to list it all.”

Her report continues:

Our businesses saw a great year of support from our community and we can only hope to keep that momentum going. Supporting our downtown current businesses is imperative to our downtown being attractive to new businesses. The simple act of choosing to shop/dine at locally owned businesses is so impactful to every fabric of our community. The citizens of Sidney and Shelby County have done a wonderful job of supporting our local entrepreneurs and we are so thankful for that. While Sidney Alive loves to host, facilitate and participate in events, we are so much more than that. In partnership with our county, city, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, Visitors Bureau, Great Miami Riverway and local business leaders we have begun a Downtown & Development Strategy with City Visions (Louisville, Kentucky). We are currently in the middle of this project and will complete it in 2020.

One of the best things about 2019 and going into 2020 is all the private/public partnerships that are underway. Because of these partnerships, amazing projects are being completed. Some examples are the new Italian restaurant, Tavolo and the endeavor to rebrand the city of Sidney. There is so much to look forward to! Keep an eye on the Sidney Daily New and local social media for more information as it’s available.

New for 2020, we are partnering up with Raise the Roof for the Arts for the first ever Music & Arts Festival on June 19-20. This event will feature a few Friday evening activities and a full day of fun on Saturday. Also integrated with this event will be the kick-off of the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) as 1,500 bicyclists from all over start and finish in Sidney. All our events can be found on our Facebook page or on our website (sidneyalive.org/events). We hope that you’ll join us.

We would be remise if we didn’t take a moment to thank our very generous donors and sponsors in 2019. The city of Sidney, Emerson Climate Technologies, Advanced Composites, Sidney Visitors Bureau, Sidney Manufacturing Company, Victory Machine & Fabrication, The Spot, Realty 2000, Dave Ross, The Floor Store, Eilerman Insurance, Creative Marketing Strategies, McCrate, DeLate & Co., Buckeye Ford Lincoln, Air Handling, Honda of America, KB’s Taphouse, everyone who donated to our fund with the Community Foundation’s Match Day event and every single person who has supported us through our donor campaign, our fundraisers and just taking the time to tell us how proud you are of the efforts in downtown Sidney… thank you for a great year and we look forward to continued growth and success of our downtown and our community as a whole.

If you’d like more information about becoming a supporter of Sidney Alive, opening a business/purchasing a property in downtown Sidney, participating in one of our events, or want to just chat with us, please call us at 937-658-6945. We’d love to meet you!