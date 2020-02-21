Theatre lights up Sidney’s downtown

SIDNEY— Raise the Roof for the Arts (RTR) is lighting up Sidney’s downtown.

“Between our refurbished marquee lighting up the night sky and our arts, educational and cultural programming, 2019 was a momentous year for Raise the Roof for the Arts and the Historic Sidney Theatre,” said Executive Director Ian Hinz. “The renovations to the restroom facilities were completed, our educational programming including our summer camps were a huge hit, we launched our name-a-seat capital campaign, and finished phase one of our Airstream concession stand installation.”

The 2019 Backstage Block Party rocked Sidney again, and was attended by more than 1,000 patrons despite the rain and moving festivities inside. Headlined by the Absolute Journey Tribute and featuring an eclectic day of music from five local bands as well as a KidsArt Zone and Non-profit Zone, it was a night to remember. Local act, The Buzz Ford Show, brought 50’s and 60’s rock to the stage and really shook rattled and rolled. Lift it up Ministries presented Disciple, a nationally touring Christian rock band lifting our spirits.

The Sidney Dance Company closed out the 2019 season with their spectacular Nutcracker and are poised to present the musical 42nd Street in March. Sock and Buskin Community Theatre performed musicals Grease! and Frozen Jr. over the summer to large appreciative crowds, while preparing to present the comedy Same Time Next Year in February, continuing its rich history of presenting quality theatrical presentations in Sidney. The wildly successful free film series continued to be a family tradition. A spooky Film Series in October and a Holiday Film Series in December brought many new faces into the theatre to enjoy classic films, free popcorn and fun for the whole family.

Looking ahead in 2020 the theatre will unveil its updated master plan for the completion of renovations; partner with Sidney Alive to present the inaugural Sidney Music and Arts festival; install a new digital projector and surround sound system for first run movies, continue collaborations with local arts organizations; expand our educational offerings further and announce our 2020 concert schedule.

We look forward to doing our part to help keep the passion for the arts in Shelby county burning as brightly as our marquee while embracing the trust the community has shown in Raise the Roof for the Arts to serve as stewards of this important historic landmark for future generations. We thank all of our donors and supporters who have embraced our mission over the years and look forward to recognizing their contributions. We can’t wait to see you at the theatre. 2020 will have something for everyone.

For more up to date information about the Historic Sidney Theatre, please visit sidneytheatre.org or call 937-498-1921. Office hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.