Kettlersville mourns loss of councilman

KETTLERSVILLE — There were a number of changes in Kettlersville in 2019, most notably the passing of long time council member, former council president and mayor John Shumate in November.

“John Shumate had planned to step down from council at the end of his term in December after serving the village for more than 30 years,” said Mayor Eric Kaminsky. “At the January 2020 meeting, I appointed Lonnie Miller, David Greer and Vickey Greer to open seats. Lonnie Miller was also named xouncil president.

His report continues:

The Village had four storm drains along state Route 274 repaired in 2019, with three needing major renovations. The village is planning on renovations and repairs to other storm drains along the highway during 2020.

Improvements at the Village Park are one of the top priorities for 2020, as the council is seeking funding for the purchase and installation of playground equipment. Grant money is being sought to help with the cost. Other improvements being considered are resurfacing of the tennis courts for pickleball and replacement of basketball rims and nets.

Street repair is also high on the 2020 agenda. The council is currently soliciting bids for work on Kettlersville Road.

Other visible projects include plans to repaint curbing in the various no parking zones around the village, sweeping of streets as needed, and a possible repainting of council chambers.

Council passed an ordinance in December related to the proper placement and storage of trash and recycling containers. Containers may be placed curbside no earlier than noon the day before collection and must be removed by noon the day after collection. Village residents are reminded that while trash is collected every week, recycling is collected every other week. Collection occurs on Wednesdays.

In 2020, council plans to consider ordinances on noise; ATV, four-wheelers and golf carts on village streets; and sidewalk and curbing repairs.

Overall, we want to improve the appearance of the village. Our efforts to obtain funding for playground equipment is due to families with young children moving into the village. We want to have a safe place for them to play.

A proposed replat of Easy Avenue and South Street west of Easy Avenue was considered to remedy issues with property lines. Survey work was completed but the project was cancelled after council could not get consent to proceed from all of the affected property owners. Council left open the possibility of reconsidering the replat if it was approached by the property owners.

Businesses located within the village include Sunrise Cooperative, Steinke Metal Fabricating and the U.S. Post Office. The Immanuel United Church of Christ is located near the center of the village. The Van Buren Township Building and the Kettlersville/Van Buren Township Fire Department are located on North Street.

Other council members are Karen Berning, Betty Ike and Ida Kaminsky. The fiscal officer is Linda Miller. The zoning pfficer is Randy Wentz.

I also represents the village on the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission. Our regular meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 8844 State Route 274