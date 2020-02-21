CSSMV provides vital services to county residents

SIDNEY — The Northern Office of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (CSSMV) provides vital services to residents in Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Miami, Mercer, Preble and Shelby Counties.

“Services impact all ages from preschool to the elderly,” said Elaine Schweller-Snyder, marketing/development coordinator. “The CSSMV mission is to strengthen individuals and families through actions of faith, service and charity. Those who wish to take advantage of our services do not have to be Catholic.”

Her report continues: We serve people in need regardless of religion, ethnic background, or socioeconomic condition. Our location in the Courtview Center in downtown Sidney where we moved in November 2018 puts us in the heart of Shelby County, close to law enforcement, the court system, and other social service agencies that serve the region.

In 2019, the Northern Area Office of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley provided assistance to meet the needs of roughly 1,100 residents a month in Shelby County and surrounding areas.

According to Kathy Sell, Director of the Northern Area Office, “We have a variety of programs in Dayton, but in the Northern Miami Valley, we focus on senior services, counseling, parenting support, transportation, and food scarcity.” Since 1984, CSSMV has collaborated with the Ohio Department of Medicaid to administer the PASSPORT waiver program, matching individuals with long term services and support. Our licensed social workers and registered nurses conduct assessments, educate families on their options, coordinate community resources, and provide care management for seniors. In 2017, CSSMV became a Single-Entry Point for Ohio Benefits and Long Term Supports, enabling us to field calls from individuals seeking available options for elderly family members and linking those individuals to services.”

CSSMV has made it a priority to keep abreast of policy changes at the state and national level that affect community-based long-term services for all populations. CSSMV is committed to expanding its services as necessary to meet the long-term needs of residents in area communities.

In June 2019, we hosted a visit from Ursel McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging, who commended us for partnering with other agencies in the area to serve the senior population. CSSMV offers professional mental health counseling to individuals and families. Licensed, experienced counselors help clients deal with a wide range of issues including relationships, stress, grief and loss, and depression.

Our Navigating Family Life program provides home visits and workshops for parents, including the IMPACT program funded by the Shelby County United Way. Our counseling team also provides counseling services to two local school districts – Jackson Center and Houston – a program we hope to grow in the coming year, thanks to generous support from the Sidney-Shelby County Community Foundation.

In the area of transportation, our mobility manager has taken the lead in developing coordinated transportation plans for Shelby and other counties. Thanks to support from the Ohio Department of Transportation, CSSMV is working with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to identify transportation needs and is poised to begin a pilot program in six counties that will develop a volunteer driver program to expand transportation options. Our FoodSource program addresses food scarcity for our most vulnerable residents. We deliver 40-pound boxes of staple foods once a month to clients in Darke, Miami, and Shelby Counties. Thanks to our partners in this endeavor – Shared Harvest Food Bank, New Path Outreach, the Bethany Center, AGAPE, and the West Ohio Food Bank.

Thanks to community support from the United Way and many generous donors, CSSMV looks forward to another year of serving the residents of Shelby County.