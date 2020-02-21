Anna hires new village administrator in 2019

ANNA — It has been a busy year in the billage of Anna with the transitions of positions, naming Mike Homan the new village administrator and hiring of four new Public Works employees, including Lindsey Alexander as Public works superintendent and Jake Schumpert and Dusty Wallace as new Public Works staff.

Homan’s report continues:

In 2019 the village extended water and sewer lines to the east side of Interstate 75 and tying in our first customer, Anna Fuel Truck Stop. This hopefully will lead to future expansion of the village.

Anna also saw additions to the Village Park, Rovers Run Dog Park, funded fully by private donation. It consist of a large and small dog area to run, along with a bull pen to gather and release your dogs. Two doggie waste stations are also on site. In the future, benches, trees, obstacles and play equipment are to be added.

Also in the park, the village was awarded a grant from ODNR for playground equipment, which will hopefully be installed by the end of 2020.

Out and about in town the village has completed their third year of sidewalk projects. This past year’s project included North Linden and East Walnut. To go along with the sidewalks the village has installed new stoplights at the intersection of North Pike and Walnut streets. Crossing Signals were also installed at that location to help pedestrians crossing with close proximity to the schools.

2019 also saw growth in the village with five permits for new homes.

The village also received additional funding thru OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) for Phase 1 of the reconstruction of South St., from Second to Third streets. The bid was awarded to Sturm Construction, and they are looking to start after first of the year in 2020 with completion by summer.