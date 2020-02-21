Dancing with the Piqua Stars set for April 18

PIQUA – The Piqua Arts Council will host its premier fundraiser Dancing with the Piqua Stars on Saturday, April 18, at Romer’s Piqua, 201 RM Davis Parkway.

The six couples dancing this year are Candi Etter and Brett Marrs, Veronica Gaier and Kyle Magoteaux, Katie Voisinet and John Voisinet, Kat Weber and Jeremy Weber, Carla Zugelder and Miles Dixon, and Pam Cornett and Chris Shoulders.

Tickets for this year’s Dancing with the Piqua Stars go on sale on Monday, Feb. 24, at Readmore’s Hallmark. Tickets for the dessert matinee will be $10 with doors opening at 12:15 p.m. and the show starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for the dinner performance are $30 each with doors at 6 p.m, dinner at 7 p.m and the competition starting at 8 p.m.

To vote for a couple, visit www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/dancing-with-the-piqua-stars.html or see any of the stars. For more information about this year’s Dancing with the Piqua Stars, contact the Piqua Arts Council’s office at 937-773-9630.