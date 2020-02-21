YWCA to host class helping manage falls

PIQUA — In conjunction with the Easter Seals Association, the YWCA will offer an eight-week A Matter of Balance Workshop beginning Tuesday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The class, open to men and women of any age, is designed to help participants manage falls and increase activity levels.

“Many adults who have had surgeries on the knees, hips and back, as well as those experiencing the normal aging process, are fearful of losing their balance or have actually fallen,” YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker said. “Class members are taught to view falls and the fear of falling as something they can overcome and are given ways to be less afraid so they can continue their normal daily routines.”

Group sessions will help participants practice getting up and down on seats, making ankle rolls to strengthen these valuable joints, not getting up too fast in order to maintain equilibrium and, most importantly, taking their time. In addition, the group will do workbook activities and share their concerns.

“All of these activities will help class members continue to do what they had been doing and not stop because of the fear of losing their balance,” Baker said.

The class is open to members at $15 and non-members at $20. For more information or to register for the class, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.