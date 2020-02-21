Darke County Parks to hold Maple Sugarin’ at the Prairie Festival

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Maple Sugarin’ at the Prairie Festival will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at Shawnee Prairie.

Guided tours will be offered from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and cover the history and science behind processing sap into syrup. The sugar shack and evaporator rooms will be open to tour, as well, showing the process of boiling sap and reducing it down to syrup. The log house and blacksmith shop also will be open, as well as the gift shop. There also will be a bake sale.

The Friends of the Parks will serve a breakfast of waffles, sausage, juice, coffee and pure Ohio maple syrup. Adult tickets are $6, and children tickets ages 3 to 12 are $3. Carry-out is available, and extra sausage can be purchased for $1 more. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the breakfast or presale tickets may be purchased at the Nature Center. For more information, contact 937-548-0165.