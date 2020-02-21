City electric aggregation rate to drop

SIDNEY — Sidney electric aggregation participants will see their rate lower starting with the April 2020 billing cycle.

Sidney voters approved both an electric and natural gas aggregation program during the November 2015 election. Since then, the city has been negotiating contracts with suppliers on behalf of residents.

The April 2020 billing cycle rate will lower from $0.0529/kWh to the new rate of $0.0488/kWh. The new rate will be effective through December 2021 and the service provider will continue to be Dynegy.

Ohio law requires that residents and eligible mercantile accounts be made aware of the contract rate change and a new round of Opt-Out notices will be sent to all eligible households and businesses currently participating in the city’s aggregation program and residents who are on DP&L’s default supply service. This will include those who have previously opted out of the program. The notices are expected to begin arriving in local mailboxes next week.

Notices will not be sent to those eligible residents and mercantile accounts who currently receive their electric supply service as the result of exercising their ability to contract their own supplier/rate outside the aggregation program. Individuals on utility assistance programs may not allow retail electric supplier participation.

Residents wishing to remain in the city’s aggregation program may simply ignore the mailing.

Those residents wishing to shop for their own rate, or opt of the city’s program should complete and return the Opt-Out Form included in the mailer.

Those individuals not receiving a notice, but interested in additional details about the city’s aggregation program should contact Dynegy at 888-682-2170. You will need your DP&L account number handy for the call.