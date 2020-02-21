Manchester has busy year representing 84th District

COLUMBUS — “As your state representative, I have had the opportunity to listen to your priorities and bring them back to Columbus,” said Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, 84th Houst District. “Over the past year, I have worked to care for our children, address the difficulties facing our next generation of farmers, and ensure our veterans are receiving the respect they deserve.”

Her report continues:

During my first few months in the Ohio House of Representatives, I advocated for the lives of the unborn by supporting the Heartbeat Bill. This bill would prohibit abortions when a baby’s heartbeat is detected and is one of the strongest pro-life laws of any state in the country. It was signed into law the following day by Gov. Mike DeWine. Although the Heartbeat Bill is facing a grueling court battle, I am hopeful for its chances and am thankful to the 84th District for calling and emailing my ofﬁce and making your voices heard.

As we fight to protect the lives of our unborn, I have also taken steps to address the needs of our children currently in the foster care system. Today, there are over 15,000 kids in foster care in Ohio, and not enough licensed foster homes to meet their needs. I spent much of the year speaking with parents, caseworkers, and others involved in the foster care system about obstacles that inhibit new foster homes from being licensed. In response, I introduced House Bill 8 to provide more ﬂexibility for completing foster caregiver training hours, allowing families to focus more on caring for kids instead of jumping through unnecessary hoops required in statute. House Bill 8 unanimously passed the Ohio House of Representatives on June 6 and is now receiving hearings in the Ohio Senate.

I also worked to address some of the difficulties facing the next generation of farmers in what can be a very capital intensive industry. I introduced House Bill 183 to establish a state tax credit for farmers who sell or rent their agricultural assets to beginning farmers who take a qualiﬁed ﬁnancial management course. A similar program recently started in Minnesota encouraged 162 established farmers to sell or rent land to beginning farmers. This legislation is supported by a wide variety of groups including the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio AgriBusiness Association, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Dairy Producers Association, Ohio Poultry Association, Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, and Nationwide. House Bill 183 unanimously passed out of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee on November 11th, and now awaits a vote by the Ohio House of Representatives.

Additionally, I spent the past year working to pass House Bill 191, which designates a portion of state Route 66, between Houston Road and Roeth Road, the “Sergeant First Class Charles Gregory Huston Memorial Highway”. In 1968, SFC Gregory Huston of the US Army Special Forces was listed as “Missing in Action” in Vietnam. His remains were never recovered and he is the only citizen from Shelby County whose status remains unknown. House Bill 191 passed unanimously through the House and is awaiting further action between the House and Senate. I encourage constituents to continue to express their support for the SFC Charles Gregory Huston Memorial Highway.

I appreciate the passion and feedback of the 84th House District as we enter into the new year. With the District’s continued support, I look forward to seeing House Bills 8, 183, and 276 signed into law!