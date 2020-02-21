On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a regular meeting Monday, Feb. 24, at noon at the board’s co0nference room, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney.

Administrative reports will be given by the support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and early intervention director, along with the superintendent’s report.

Upper Valley CC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

It is expected for council to adopt three ordinances, and they are:

• To make supplemental appropriations for 2020;

• To amend a section of an ordinance regarding “pavement cuts” within the right of way;

• To amend a section of an ordinance regarding principal uses in the B-1 local business district;

Council will also consider adopting the following five resolutions:

• The replat of the Goins family to create one new lot out of two lots;

• To declare the necessity for the repair/replacement of additional curb and gutters in the city of Sidney, and require abutting property owners to repair/replace the same;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into an agreement with Wannemacher Construction Company, Inc. for the purchase of real property for use in connection with the proposed development of a city park;

• To confirm the appointment of Nichole Ellis to the Sidney Energy Special Improvement District Board of Directors.

• To appoint Nathan Burns to the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership Council.

There will also be discussions on the Montrose Avenue Fairground gate and the Ohio Building update.

Council will hold an executive session to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees.

Board of Health of Sidney-Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Board of Health of Sidney-Shelby County will meet Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. in the health department conference room.

Items on the agenda include the financial report, public health nursing report, environmental health report and to review the accreditation plan.

Edison State Board of Trustees

PIQUA — Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua Campus.

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

SIDNEY — The annual meeting of the Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney, Ohio, is scheduled for Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, at noon. The meeting place is the Ohio State University Extension Office Conference Room, 810 Fair Road in Sidney.