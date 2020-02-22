125 years

February 1, 1895

Health Officer LeFevre calls attention to the increasing number of cases of typhoid fever in the community of Sidney. During the past year there were 20 cases of the disease reported with four deaths.

———

Talk about patriotism, the boys of the Tawawa vicinity have it. They gathered a crowd and serenaded with shotguns, bells, and other implements of music Monday night. J.N. Dormire, Charles Reeder, and George DeVelvis, who were just married.

100 years ago

February 1, 1920

Sidney is soon to have a subordinate caravan of the Order of Camels, a new fraternal organization with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisc. The order is on record as opposed to prohibition and is expected to enroll six million members over the country in the next two years.

75 years ago

February 1, 1945

Hamlin Blake, of the Dayton Power and Light Co., was re-elected president of the Sidney Merchants association at the annual election held last evening. Named to serve with Blake were: William Rhees, first vice president; Oliver Amos, second vice president; Frank Amann, third vice president; Arthur Allinger, treasurer; Roy Blackston, Leroy Bishop and H.H. Dearth, directors.

———

A note of warning was issued today by acting Fire Chief Kenneth Purnell in the present coal emergency, cautioning users of slack coal, which appears to be about the only fuel available. He warned that the entire bed of hot coals should not be covered with slack or an explosion could result. The gasses must be permitted to escape.

50 years ago

February 1, 1970

Loramie township trustee Harold (Shep) Simon is the first person to file nominating petitions for a Shelby County office. Simon, a Russia tavern owner, is seeking the Democrat nomination for County Commissioner. He turned in his petitions to the county election board on Thursday.

25 years ago

February 1, 1995

Judith Snodgrass was appointed interim Shelby County Clerk of Courts by Shelby County Commissioners during a meeting this morning at the County Annex. Snodgrass will head the office until the Central Committee of the Shelby County Republican Party meets Feb. 8.

———

A longtime Sidney business will be closing its doors next month as the owner of the Cradle Crowd wants to spend more time with her young family. The Cradle Crowd, 110 N. Ohio Ave., will close on March 31, according to store manager Martha Schlagetter. The store was founded in 1981 by her mother.

———

Shelley Shoemaker Elsass, a former Sidney resident, has been named to the culinary competition team at the National Center for Hospitality Studies at Sullivan College in Louisville, Ky. The 12-member team will compete in events approved by the American Culinary Federation and represent the school at various civic functions.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

