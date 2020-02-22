Health Department schedules clean up day

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two clean up sites for April 4.

This community effort is being organized by the Health Department in partnership with township officials. Solid waste trucks and containers will be made available by Health Department and township funds.

Kent Topp, director of environmental health for the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, said solid waste trucks and containers will be located at the Cynthian Township trustees’ building in Newport and at the Franklin Township trustees’ building on County Road 25A.

Shelby County residents may bring household garbage and solid waste items for disposal including large item trash and junk. However, items such as tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, batteries, yard waste, burn barrel ashes and liquid items such as herbicides and pesticides will not be allowed during the clean up day. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Kent Topp at 937-498-7249; Cynthian Township Trustees Vernon Ahrns at 937-295-3606, Joseph Benanzer at 937-492-1571 and Robert Siegel at 937-295-3948; and Franklin Township Trustees Alex Berner at 937-394-2002, Alan Michael at 937-538-1703 and Roger Schulze at 937-498-1758.