Home-school students invited to College Credit Plus information sessions

PIQUA – Edison State Community College invited home-schooled students and their parents to attend one of two presentations about the statewide College Credit Plus program.

The first presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. March 2 in room 115 on the Piqua campus. A second session will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 3 in room 109 on the Eaton campus, located at 450 Washington-Jackson Road, Suite E.

Students enrolled in the CCP program can earn college and high school credit concurrently, accelerating their college careers at little to no cost to them. Credits earned in the program are easily transferable to public and private universities nationwide under robust transfer agreements.

Topics covered during the event include what College Credit Plus is all about, how to earn college credit while still in high school, how to qualify, how to apply for funding to get free college credits and more.

For more information, contact Velina Bogart, coordinator of transfer pathways advising for Edison State, by calling 937-778-8600 or emailing vbogart@edisonohio.edu.