Findlay announces fall 2019 dean’s list

FINDLAY – The dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include: Skylar Albers, of Minster; Cole Condon, of Versailles; McKayla Hess, of Versailles; Courtney Hollenbacher, of Minster; Lane Hollingsworth, of Quincy; Abigail Holthaus, of Fort Loramie; Joshua Kilgore, of DeGraff; Stephanie Macke, of Sidney; Kelsey Meyer, of Anna; Jessica Monnier, of Houston; Maya Watercutter, of Minster; and Brady Wildermuth, of Botkins.