Hardin-Houston board approves early graduation for student

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved early graduation for Donald Crawford, pending successful completion of all state and school district requirements, among other actions at its Feb. 17 meeting.

The Board of Education approved the purchase of a Blue Bird Bus from Cardinal Bus Sales for $98,208.

The board adopted the bus aide salary schedule for the 2019-20 school year and employed Donna Feight as a bus aide, on an as-needed basis, effective March 2.

The board approved employment of Jill York as the spring play director. The board also approved maternity leave for York for approximately six weeks beginning May 18.

The Board of Education approved the 2020-21 school calendar.

The board approved all treasurer recommendations, including a $2,027 donation from the Linda Boyer Memorial for the Press Box Fund.

The board approved an administrative contract extension for Treasurer Amy Ayers effective Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2026.

The board also approved an addendum for Ayers that says the chief financial officer/treasurer shall receive 20 days of vacation annually with the ability to carry over up to 10 days to the following contract year. Up to 10 days remaining at the end of the year can be exchanged for the current per diem rate.

The board went into executive session but didn’t take any action.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 16 in the Media Center.