Making what is needed

Kendall Dickman, left, 13, daughter of Michelle and Greg Dickman, and Bonnie Banks, both of Sidney, sew together hygiene products that will be shipped to women in need in other parts of the world. A group of volunteers were making things for people in need as part of Holy Angels Parish Wrapped in God’s Love afternoons of service on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the K of C Hall. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN022520Knit.jpg Kendall Dickman, left, 13, daughter of Michelle and Greg Dickman, and Bonnie Banks, both of Sidney, sew together hygiene products that will be shipped to women in need in other parts of the world. A group of volunteers were making things for people in need as part of Holy Angels Parish Wrapped in God’s Love afternoons of service on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the K of C Hall. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News