Taking their best shot

Special Olympics basketball player Joey Toney, left, of Sidney, takes a shot while covered by Fort Loramie’s Lane Frilling, of Fort Loramie, during a game at Fort Loramie on Sunday, Feb. 23. A combined Shelby County Special Olympics team played a mixed boys and girls Fort Loramie basketball team.

Special Olympics basketball player Joey Toney, left, of Sidney, takes a shot while covered by Fort Loramie’s Lane Frilling, of Fort Loramie, during a game at Fort Loramie on Sunday, Feb. 23. A combined Shelby County Special Olympics team played a mixed boys and girls Fort Loramie basketball team. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN022620SpclBball.jpg Special Olympics basketball player Joey Toney, left, of Sidney, takes a shot while covered by Fort Loramie’s Lane Frilling, of Fort Loramie, during a game at Fort Loramie on Sunday, Feb. 23. A combined Shelby County Special Olympics team played a mixed boys and girls Fort Loramie basketball team. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News