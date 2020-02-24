Adoption speech takes first honors in local contest

SIDNEY – Boosting the promotion of adoption was the theme of the winning speech, given by Maximillian Schmiesing – a junior at Lehman Catholic High School – at the annual Pro-Life Oratory Contest.

Schmiesing, having three adopted siblings, spoke from experience of the positive effects of choosing adoption but also made a case for eliminating some of the red tape for adoptions, with a view to decreasing abortion rates.

“The value of a person lies in their very existence,” he concluded.

Lisa Adams, also a junior at Lehman High School, was the runner-up in the contest. In third and fourth place, respectively, were Hannah Siegel, a senior at Fort Loramie High School, and Addison Morris, a junior at Christian Academy.

The juniors are eligible to participate in the contest again next year.

This year’s contest was judged by Sanna Aikin, who has been a French translator and an educator; Ken Knapke, a retired medical professional; and Don Rosenbeck, the director of Maria Stein Shrine.

Prizes awarded to contestants ranged from $300 to $60. The winning contestant may compete at the state contest, with a chance of advancing to the national competition.

Shelby County Right to Life is a non-profit organization based in Sidney, promoting support and respect for all human persons from conception to natural death, operating since 1973.