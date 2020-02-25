125 years

February 25, 1895

Orphal and Megel are adding a handsome new refrigerator to their meat market.

100 years ago

February 25, 1920

Members of the city council adopted a resolution instructing the clerk to notify the Big Four railroad to replank its crossings in Sidney and also to remove the cause of the bell ringing when no trains are in sight on Wilkinson Avenue and Ohio Avenue.

———

Ward Sarver, Kenneth Kelley, Frank Eldredge, and Ralph Elliott went to Flint, Mich., today to drive through with Chevrolet cars.

75 years ago

February 25, 1945

A group of 56 Shelby county men left the city building this morning for Fort Hayes, Columbus, for pre-induction physical examinations. The group was in charge of Lester Curtner, assisted by Robert D. Wooddell.

———

Houston and Sidney Holy Angels survived in the consolation round of the Shelby county Class B basketball tournament last night, when the former defeated the scrappy Botkins team 36 to 34, while Holy Angels finished ahead of Jackson Center 37 to 26. The winners will meet for third place Saturday night.

50 years ago

February 25, 1970

Mrs. Charles Whalen (Barbara Gleason), wife of Congressman Whalen, compiled a cookbook from some of her family’s favorite recipes and some recipes furnished by close friends in their Washington circle of acquaintances. The cookbook was a feature of the campaign ’70 dinner.

———

WASHINGTON – Pants suits have come to the White House. Cindy Brumback, 20, showed up for her job as a secretary in the Whitehouse Visitors office Monday in black bell-bottom trousers and a red tunic-length sweater.

The reaction from the conservatively dressed Nixon staff? “They just smiled,” Cindy said.

25 years ago

February 25, 1995

Photo: Holding a talking stick is Chief James Perry. To his left is Elton Heckman and to his right Connie Heckman. Glen Miller, chief’s bodyguard, is in the background. The Indian tribal stick was handed to a person as permission to speak at tribal meetings. The chief spoke at a Historical Society meeting.

———

NEW YORK – A late rally on Friday pushed stock indexes to new highs for the second day in a row, but the market spent most of the session wobbling between the red and black columns as buyers battled settlers for control.

———

The Dow Jones industrial average, which closed above 4,000 for the first time on Thursday, climbed 8.41 higher to 4,011.74.

———

New Shelby County Jury Commissioners George Coffield of Sidney and Lorraine Holly of Jackson Center take the oath of office from Judge John Schmitt during a ceremony this week in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. The jury commissioners are in charge of selecting pools of potential jurors to serve during trials in Common Pleas Court and Sidney Municipal Court as well as Shelby County Grand Jury sessions. Holly is believed to be the first woman to hold the office.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

