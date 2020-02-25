Deputy, K-9 visit 4-H club meeting

SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rod Robbins and his K-9 partner Yago attended the Dog Gone 4-H Club meeting.

Dog Gone 4-H held a meeting Feb.16 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The general business meeting included election of new officers for this 2020 year. New officers include Lauren Thornhill, president; Kiersten Oberdorf, vice-president; Lyndsey Thornhill, treasurer/secretary; and Derek Madden, recreational leader. Following the business meeting Deputy Robbins and his K-9 partner Yago demonstrated some of Yago’s training exercises, skills, and showed members Yago’s issued equipment, which included his bullet proof vest. Yago also demonstrated his crime fighting bite on a few members using a protective sleeve.

Any Shelby County youth interested in joining a 4-H dog club, contact Carin Thornhill at 937-507-5132 or Carl Bowersock at 937- 489-3463. The club’s next meeting will be March 15, at 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds.