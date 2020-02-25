Anna High School celebrates their 52nd musical

ANNA — The Anna High School Drama Club will present Anna’s 52nd musical production, “Little Shop of Horrors,” on March 6, 7 and 8.

With a cast, pit, and crew of nearly 100 Anna High school students, this rock and roll musical will transport you back to the comedy horror dramas of the 1950’s. Based on the 1960 movie, the show involves meek flower shop assistant Seymour pining for co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II. The growing blood thirsty plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store. After Audrey’s boyfriend’s accidental death, Seymour feeds him to the plant. Not long after, Seymour must come up with more bodies for the increasingly hungry plant. Music written by Alan Menken the legendary composer of Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid, and Aladdin, songs include Suddenly Seymour, Little Shop of Horrors, Somewhere That’s Green, Dentist, and Feed Me.

The “Little Shop” cast includes Seymour, Caleb Gaier; Audrey, Mackensie Littlefield; Mr. Mushnik, Cameron Klopfenstein; Orin (The Dentist), Aaron Haynes; The Plant (Voice), Carly Rogers; Doo-Wop Girls, Leah Meyer, Morgan Meyer and Allyna Smith; Customer, Dylan Seigle; Interviewer, Grant Wolters; and Pat Martin, Merritt Alspaugh.

Members of the chorus are Bethany Althauser, Lauren Barhorst, Ava Bertke, Emily Bertke, Jayce Billing, Brynn Billing, Addison Brewer, Brianna Brewer, Laura Conley, Kally Cruset, Luke Dodds, Lauren Elliott, Ethan Freytag, Madison Hockaday, Aubrey Hoying, Madison Jeffries, Kaylie Kipp, Meredith Klein, Carly Koverman, Lexi Koverman, Audrey Krites, Jared Line, Kelsey Line, Samantha Martin, Lindsay McEldowney, Maddie McEldowney, Bree Metzler, Andrew Millhouse, Ryan Noll, Abigail Nowlin, Brooke Pettus, Madison Romanowski, Molly Rioch, Kendal Sheipline, Paula Stihi, Camryn Wilson, Derek Wolters, Ethan Wolters, Grant Wolters and Amber Zimpfer.

Performances are on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 8. at 2 p.m. All tickets are $8 ticket. Visit anna.seatyourself.biz or visit the Anna High School office to purchase tickets.