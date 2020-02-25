Local students named to Bluffton’s undergraduate dean’s list

BLUFFTON – Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the undergraduate students for the fall term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Bluffton University students named to the dean’s list include Mike Ketner, of Minster; Andrea Liebhart, of DeGraff; Jared Nicol, of East Liberty; Faith Sherman, of Piqua; and Andrew Sluss, of Houston.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Bluffton University students named to the dean’s list with distinction include Alex Rose, of Anna; and Beth Weigandt, of Sidney.