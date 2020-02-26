Vitale legislation helps Ohio veterans

COLUMBUS — A bipartisan bill written and co-sponsored by Rep. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana, to benefit Ohio veterans became a law this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine signed HB18 into law. The bill, called the Ohio Veterans Exemption Payment Act, offers a refund to veterans who had their retirement payments taxed by the state of Ohio.

“It is not right that the state of Ohio was taxing honorably discharged veterans’ disability payments,” Vitale said. “Our service men and women give so much toward the protection of our state and country. And as we know, their families also give, sometimes giving the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.”

Vitale was joined by his joint sponsor and U.S. Navy veteran, Rep. Erica Crawley, D-Franklin County, along with the Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and several other members of the military and state officials at the signing ceremony.

“Ohio has become the most military-friendly state in the nation and this is one more way we can welcome more of our service men and women to Ohio when they are discharged,” said Vitale. He also thanked Air Force Veteran and now Catholic Priest in Urbana, Ohio, Rev. Mathew Lee, for bringing this issue to his attention. “Fr. Lee came forward to represent the many service men and woman who were injured in service and should be thanked for helping to push this bill into law in Ohio and returning hard earned income to injured veterans. Fr. Lee, I salute your efforts.”

The 5-minute signing ceremony can be watched by going to: https://tinyurl.com/wylh4ob.