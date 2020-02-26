Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:46 a.m.: possession of drugs. Suspected methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop at East Court Street and South Main Avenue.

TUESDAY

-10:06 p.m.: domestic violence. Austin Ryan Smith, 23, 815 Arrowhead Drive A, was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

-9:51 p.m.: dogs running at large. Police investigated a report of dogs on the loose at 302 Grove St.

-7:39 p.m.: assault. Police investigated a reported assault that took place at school.

-6:52 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated a report that an unknown male looked through a window at 1848 Fair Oaks Drive.

-5:57 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police investigated a report of telephone harassment at 1253 Turner Drive.

-3:31 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police investigated a report of damage to a folding sign, valued at $10, at U.S. Bank, 1222 Wapakoneta Ave.

-10:53 a.m.: theft. $27,823 was reported stolen at 2210 Ravenwood Trail.

-9:59 a.m.: theft. $20 was reported stolen at 2445 Apline Court.

-8:18 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. James Allen Wilkins Jr., 40, 112 Oak Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Sarah R. Sarver, 31, of Fairborn, was cited for a turning at intersections violation following a two-vehicle crash at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Sarver was heading northbound in the right-hand lane of South Main Avenue while a vehicle driven by Jesus S. Almanza, 17, of 2777 Kristy Way, traveled northbound in the left-hand lane. Sarver attempted to make a left turn onto East Court Street and struck the right side of Almanza’s vehicle, causing minor damage to Sarver’s vehicle and disabling damage to Almanza’s vehicle.

• Shelly L. Webb, 53, 629 E. Parkwood St., was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash at 4:13 p.m. Monday.

A vehicle driven by Angela D. Foster, 52, 430 Belmont St., was stopped for traffic while going west on West Russell Road. Webb, also traveling west on West Russell Road, struck the read of Foster’s vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:46 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:03 a.m. to 12:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-11:26 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:14 p.m. to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-10:27 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

