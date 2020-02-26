Wilson Health Foundation to host “Casino Night” fundraiser

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Foundation will hold their annual spring fundraising event, a Casino Night, to benefit Wilson Health on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. All proceeds from this event will benefit the expanded Cardiology Services at Wilson Health. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, casino games, silent and live auctions. Live auction items include four Club Tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game and a Dayton Dragon’s Package including a suite with 20 game tickets. Harris Jeweler has donated two $1,000 gift certificates as raffle prizes. The cost for tickets are: High Roller, $200 per person; Jackpot Winner, $150 per person and Gambler, $100 per person. Donations in lieu of attendance are also welcome. This year’s Wilson Health Foundation Casino Night committee includes Barri Grandey, Esther Mitchell, Beth Roe and Kiera Sullivan.

For additional information, contact the Wilson Health Foundation at 937-498-5540. Donations and RSVP’s may be made online at www.wilsonhealth.org.