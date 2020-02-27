125 years ago

February 27, 1895

A formal request was received by city council last night from a Sidney lodge I.O.O.F. representative to lease the third floor of the Monumental building. The lodge wants the entire third floor for a minimum of 20 years. A committee of Heffelman, Burkhart and Moreland was appointed to meet with the committee of the Odd Fellows.

100 years ago

February 27, 1920

Officers were elected following a dinner meeting of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association held at the City Restaurant. They are: G.E. Allinger, president; Frank Brewer, vice president; James Ovenden, secretary and treasurer. New members added to the roll include: W.O. Pence, J.W. Ream, W. Wildermuth, R.H. Davis, H.E. Smith, J.L. Lawhead, and J.D. Pruden.

———

Hope Mullen, of this city, had been scheduled for a bout with Jack Fink in Dayton on March 8. It will be a 12-rounder at the Dayton Gymnastic club. Mullen has appeared twice previously in Dayton and had not been forced to extend himself on either occasion.

———

The board of education of Perry township will offer for sale at public auction on March 5, the brick school building and one acre of ground of sub-district No. 7 in that township. The sale will be held at the township house.

75 years ago

February 27, 1945

The large plate glass window on the south side of the entrance to the Smoke House, North Main Avenue, was a casualty of the high winds last night. The window, already badly cracked, collapsed under the pressure of the wind.

———

Battle-proven U.S. Marines scored a general advance on the island of Iwo Jima today despite fanatical enemy resistance that has taken a heavy toll in American casualties. In Europe, in the meantime, German resistance crumbled as General Patton sent troops across the Saar River.

50 years ago

February 27, 1970

The appointment of four members to the board of education of the consolidated Holy Angels Central High School was announced today by Rev. Vincent Robers, pastor of the Sidney parish. Appointed from the Sidney parish to the board of the merged high schools are James McClain, Joseph Monnier, Herbert Schlater, and Walter Bunnell. Yet to be announced are members of the new board to be appointed by St. Mary and St. Boniface parishes in Piqua.

25 years ago

February 27, 1995

County and city officials, and the Veterans Monumental Building Board of Trustees agreed on Thursday morning to proceed with plans to renovate the interior of the Veterans Monumental Building located at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Court Street. After viewing a feasibility study of the proposed project during the morning session with the county commissioners, suggested the next step will be for Freytag and Associates to analyze the cost of the project and provide an estimate to the Monumental Building Board of Trustees.

———

David Crusey, a firefighter with 25 years of service, all with the Shelby County Fire Department, was honored as the Shelby County Firefighter of the Year at the Shelby County Firefighters Association 18th annual awards banquet Thursday night.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

