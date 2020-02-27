‘Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond’ coming to New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — Locke One Community Arts will sponsor Jack Wright’s “Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium, 901 E. Monroe St., New Bremen.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 567-356-2048.

“Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” is a national touring production that features music by Neil Diamond, stories about Diamond’s life and explanations of his sometimes complex and complicated lyrics.

“Being able to sing Neil Diamond songs with a voice that sounds a lot like his is a gift — not an effort,” Wright said. “I don’t use over-played mimicry — I don’t pretend to be Neil. Hopefully, for my audiences, it’s much more than that. I want people to understand and feel the songs through my interpretations of the lyrics and the power of my arrangements. If people can connect to Neil, and to each other through me, I’ve accomplished something that’s fulfilling and rewarding.”