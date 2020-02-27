Urbana University to host One Book, Many Communities program

URBANA — The region-wide One Book, Many Communities program kicks off on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Urbana University in the Sara Landess Room of the Student Center with “Women in Law: A Panel Discussion.”

Women account for a small but growing percentage of law enforcement professionals. Lori Hall, lead faculty of the Urbana University Criminal Justice Department, will moderate a panel discussion with local women who will speak about what drew them to their chosen profession, the challenges they face and the rewards of being leaders in their communities.

Panelists will include Margaret B. Hayes, Darke County assistant prosecuting attorney; Angie Hart, Greene County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer; and Melany Ward, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team special deputy.

Refreshments will be provided. The program is free and open to the public.

One Book, Many Communities program booklets can be picked up at any participating library and can be brought to the opening event as a start on The Widows Library Trail.

The Friends of the St. Paris Public Library invited the community to go on an adventure by visiting the OBMC programs inspired by The Widows. Participants can attend programs and have a library employee at each program sign and date next to the program in the booklet. After attending five programs, participants are eligible to receive a gift from the library.

Complete information about all of the One Book, Many Communities programs can be found in the OBMC booklet, available at all participating libraries or on their websites.