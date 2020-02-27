Florida reunion for residents from area counties to be held in March

SEBRING — Friends and neighbors from Auglaize and Mercer counties will hold a Florida reunion on Wednesday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at Homer’s Buffet, 1000 Sebring Square in Sebring, Florida.

This is the fourth year for this event, and for more than 20 years the St. Marys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company retirees met every March at Homer’s in Sebring. That event was organized by Jay Miller, of Celina.

As the retirees became fewer because of age and health, Miller worked with his friend Kenny Grimm to reorganize it as the Auglaize/Mercer County luncheon. Miller died on Nov. 11, 2019.

Anyone from the Auglaize and Mercer counties area, and in surrounding areas, are welcome to attend if they are in the Sebring area or are planning to visit.

For more information, contact Kenny Grimm at 863-273-2516 or Cathy Schreima at 419-230-2631 or lionlady88@gmail.com.