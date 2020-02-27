YWCA Knitters to meet Thursday, March 5

PIQUA — The community is invited to join Suzie Hawkes and The Knitters on Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at the YWCA Piqua to knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Individuals coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“This is a wonderful community project to support those affected by cancer,” Hawkes, a YWCA volunteer, said. “It is especially meaningful to those receiving our items to show that members of the community are helping them through a difficult time. We have donated over 1,000 hats since the inception of this project and are thrilled that we have put smiles on so many faces because of it.”

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.